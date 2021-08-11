Cutting up a piece of meat into smaller pieces and lacing them onto a skewer before grilling may seem like an unnecessary extra step in the dinner-making process, but the effort can be worthwhile.

First of all, as any State Fair-going Minnesotan knows, food on a stick is fun. But it's not just fun, sometimes it also serves a purpose. Smaller pieces of meat mean more nooks and crannies for flavors, both from a marinade and the grill, to adhere to.

So why do kebabs often turn out dry and disappointing? It typically involves the choice of protein and marinade and the length of time the protein sits in the marinade.

This week's recipe for Yogurt-Marinated Grilled Chicken Kebabs with Cucumber Mint Salsa finds the right combination of all the elements, resulting in a flavorful, moist and tender kebab that can be marinated as long as overnight, which can make weeknight meal planning a little easier.

Let's start with the protein. Boneless, skinless chicken thighs are a great choice for the grill, as they aren't as sensitive to overcooking as, say, boneless, skinless chicken breasts. They also have more flavor than their white meat counterparts.

The marinade can also make a big difference. A marinade's job is to make a protein more tender, more flavorful or both. It typically accomplishes its work using a combination of acid and salt. Often, vinegar or citrus juice are used on the acid side of the equation, but they can break a protein down too much if it's left to sit too long, making it mushy and unpalatable.

Lactic acid, the kind we find in yogurt, is another option and a much gentler one. It tenderizes, without the danger of mushiness, and also encourages the protein to retain moisture. And, while you don't have to soak your protein in a yogurt marinade overnight to reap the benefits, you can, if desired.

To turn up the volume on these tender, moist kebabs, I like to pair them with a creamy yogurt and feta cheese sauce, as well as a fresh salsa/salad, made with cucumbers, tomatoes and mint.

Pair them with warm pita bread or a rice pilaf for a light, but satisfying summer meal.

Yogurt-Marinated Grilled Chicken Kebabs with Cucumber Mint Salsa

Serves 4.

Note: A simple yogurt marinade helps ensure these Greek-inspired grilled chicken kebabs will be tender and flavorful. Try serving with warm pitas or rice pilaf. This recipe needs to be prepared at least two hours in advance. From Meredith Deeds.

• 1 c. plain whole-milk Greek yogurt, divided

• 4 cloves garlic, finely chopped

• 1 tbsp. grated lemon zest

• 3/4 tsp. salt

• 1/4 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

• 1 1/4 lb. boneless, skinless chicken thighs, cut into 2-in. pieces

• 4 to 6 skewers

• 1/4 c. crumbled feta cheese

• 2 tbsp. chopped fresh mint

• 1 tbsp. lemon juice

• Cucumber Mint Salsa (see recipe)

Directions

In a medium bowl, stir together 1/2 cup yogurt, garlic, lemon zest, salt and pepper. Add the chicken and toss to coat in marinade. Cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours, or up to overnight.

Soak wooden skewers in water for 1 hour, or use metal skewers.

In a small bowl, stir together the remaining 1/2 cup yogurt, feta cheese, mint and lemon juice. Set aside.

Heat a charcoal grill or set a gas grill to high heat; bank coals or turn off burner on one side. Oil grates. Thread chicken onto skewers, giving a little space between each piece of meat.

Grill over direct heat, turning every minute or so, until beginning to char in spots, about 4 to 5 minutes total. Move to cooler side of grill and continue to grill, turning frequently, until cooked through, about 4 to 5 minutes longer.

Serve the chicken with the feta-yogurt sauce and Cucumber Mint Salsa.

Cucumber Mint Salsa

Makes 2 cups.

Note: From Meredith Deeds.

• 1 c. seeded and chopped English cucumber

• 1 c. chopped tomato

• 1/4 c. chopped fresh mint

• 1 medium Fresno or jalapeño chile, thinly sliced, optional

• 2 tbsp. olive oil

• 1 tbsp. lemon juice

• 1/4 tsp. salt

Directions

In a medium bowl, add all the ingredients and stir to combine.

Meredith Deeds is a cookbook author and food writer from Edina. Reach her at meredithdeeds@gmail.com. Follow her on Instagram ­at @meredithdeeds.