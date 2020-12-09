First the answer: The Brookstone PhotoShare digital photo frame. That goes with the most common question I get this time of year, "What's your No. 1 gift choice?"

Years ago digital photo frames were a hot item. You loaded photos onto a memory card and the frame cycled through the images. Now, with the ease of instant pictures from smartphones and photo sharing via Wi-Fi, a digital frame is an even better product.

It takes just minutes to set up the 1080p high-definition touchscreen display with Wi-Fi and a free account with the PhotoShare Frame companion app (Android and iOS). Photos, messages, music and video can be uploaded from e-mail, the PhotoShare website, social media and Google Photos, or through the built-in USB port and SD card reader.

Anyone with the app, username and password can load photos from the same location or different parts of the world. And there's no pay subscription service, it's for free. Photos can be displayed as a single photo, or have it run in slideshow mode with music, which can include an on-screen calendar and clock.

The frames are available in 8-inch ($110), 10.1-inch ($130) and 14-inch ($190) sizes, with a choice of black or espresso wood frame finishes. White and black mattes to match different home and office environments are included. (buyphoto­shareframe.com)