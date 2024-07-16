MUSIC

Thirty Seconds to Mars

Considering that the band's Oscar-winning frontman Jared Leto climbed the Empire State Building to help hype their first tour in six years, many folks may want to come out just to gawk at the eccentric actor-turned-singer. That's worked out well in the past for the arty glam-rock band the actor and his drummer/brother Shannon Leto formed in 1998, which has since developed a strong, cultish following akin to U.K. rockers Muse. They're four months into an ambitious global tour for their pandemic-inspired album, "It's the End of the World But It's a Beautiful Day," and they picked a suitably dramatic place to play. (7:30 p.m. Sun., the Ledge Amphitheater, 1700 Parkway Drive, Waite Park, Minn., $46-$99, ticketmaster.com)

CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER

Lyle Lovett & His Large Band

It might be yacht rock weekend in the Twin Cities but Lovett prefers to be on a boat, with a pony and his Large Band. The veteran Texas troubadour brings his wide-ranging musicality, Large Band virtuosity, compelling songs about pants and penguins, and, of course, his dry wit. The Grammy winner's performances are filled with emotion, depth, humor and outstanding genre-defying music. Always highly recommended. (7:30 p.m. Fri., State Theatre, 805 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., $60-$95, ticketmaster.com)

JON BREAM

49 Winchester

After opening recent arena shows for Luke Combs and Tyler Childers and making a splash at Bonnaroo, this rocking country band from Virginia's Southern Appalachia is teetering on the kind of blue-collar Nashville-outsider success that Childers, Zach Bryan and Turnpike Troubadours have enjoyed of late. Singer/guitarist Isaac Gibson could pass for Chris Stapleton's kid brother. He and his well-greased band of real yahoos blend in authentic gospel and mountain-music influences into a budding discography that sees next month's release of their fourth album, "Leavin' This Holler." (8:30 p.m. Thu., First Avenue, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls., $25-$30, axs.com; also 7 p.m. Mon., Earth Rider Brewery, 1617 N. 3rd St., Superior, Wis., $25, etix.com)

C.R.

Hannah Roberts

Outstanding cellists and students who are serious about pursuing that as a career converge upon Northfield each summer for the International Cello Institute. Once a week, some of its esteemed faculty come north for Wednesday night recitals in Minneapolis, starting with England's Hannah Roberts, principal cellist with the Manchester Camerata and soloist with some of Europe's top orchestras. Pianist Victor Santiago Asuncion joins her for sonatas by Samuel Barber, Beethoven and Frank Bridge, and some Simon Parkin. Ensuing Wednesdays feature recitals by Joseph Johnson and Eunghee Cho. (7:30 p.m. Wed., Hennepin Avenue United Methodist Church, 511 Groveland Av., Mpls., $15-$40, internationalcelloinstitute.com)

ROB HUBBARD

Minnesota Orchestra

"Summer at Orchestra Hall" starts with the kind of program the hall would host at last century's Vienna-themed Sommerfests. Bulgaria's Delyana Lazarova will conduct Mozart's Overture to his opera "Don Giovanni," and Beethoven's Fourth Symphony. And violinist Natsuki Kumagai will step forth from the orchestra's string section to solo on a Joseph Bologne violin concerto. After two nights in town, the program will close Winona's Minnesota Beethoven Festival on Sunday. (8 p.m. Fri., 7 p.m. Sat., Orchestra Hall, 1111 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., 4 p.m. Sun., Winona Middle School Auditorium, 1570 Homer Road, Winona, $20-$75, 612-371-5656, minnesotaorchestra.org or mnbeethovenfestival.org)

R.H.

Next Generation Musicians

In three concerts on the same day, Crooners will showcase the next generation of Minnesota musicians with some help from experienced pros in the fields of jazz, classical and musical theater. Vocalist Anna Hashizume will lead aspiring classical singers including Lillian Baker, Ron Romero and Leah Odegaard-Dunning (4 p.m.). Veteran singer Jennifer Grimm will guide jazz musicians under the age of 25, including trumpeter Ella Grace, saxophonist Luca Cavalletti and vocalist Amy Snell (5 p.m.). Theater stalwart Max Wojtanowicz will work with striving thespians Mabel Weismann, Livv Rankin and Max Ashford, among others (6 p.m.). Each performance requires a separate ticket. (Sun. Crooners, 6161 Hwy. 65, Fridley, $22-$32, croonersmn.eventbrite.com)

J.B.

THEATER

'Disney's Newsies'

The movie "Newsies" bombed when it was released in 1992, but it slowly built enough of a cult audience to justify a Broadway adaptation that picked up eight Tony nominations. It has since become a staple in regional theaters, thanks to a family-friendly tone and timeless theme of the little guy (newsboys in 1899) going up against authority (Joseph Pulitzer). Artistry's artistic director Ben Bakken is staging the latest local production. Renee Guittar, one of the Twin Cities' most impressive choreographers, is also on board. (Thu.-Aug. 11. Thu.-Sat. 7:30 p.m., July 29, Aug. 7; 2 p.m. Sun.; July 27, Aug. 3 &10; 1 p.m. Aug. 8. Artistry, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road, Bloomington, $33.50-$51.50, artistrymn.org)

NEAL JUSTIN

DANCE

Dances at the Lake

The annual Dances at the Lake festival heads to the Rose Garden for two evenings of ballet, contemporary dance, tap, Japanese and traditional Arab dance forms and bharatanatyam. Organized by Ray Terrill Dance Group, the festival includes dances by the collaborative duo Alys Ayumi Ogura and Anna Andaházy Salazar; a piece by KASM Collective honoring the late Michele Rusinko, an associate professor at Gustavus Adolphus College who died in January; and performances by Kinetic Evolutions. With a mix of professional artists and students, the open-air event hosts performances in the idyllic floral setting. (7 p.m. Fri. & Sat., Lyndale Park Rose Garden, 4124 Roseway Road, Mpls. Free. dancesatthelakefestival.com)

SHEILA REGAN

ART

'Dust in the Sky'

In the world of Syed Hosain's paintings, fabricated and real narratives weave through the past and present, creating curious histories and re-examining colonialism and Middle Eastern geographies. Sometimes abstract and on canvas, other times working with found surfaces like old encyclopedias and history books, Hosain's work continues to reinvent itself. His solo show "Dust in the Sky" includes selected works from the course of his career. Ends Aug. 3 (Noon-5 p.m. Thu.-Sat. or by appt., Northeast Sculpture Gallery Factory, 1720 NE. Madison St. #14, Mpls., free, 612-743-6664 or ne-sculpture.org)

ALICIA ELER

'The Art of Disability Justice Now'

Artists, activists and community organizers in the Twin Cities highlight what disability justice means today through various works of art. With a vision for making this place more equitable for those with disabilities, the show also focuses on artists of marginalized backgrounds, including disabled people who identify as people of color, queer, trans and immigrants. The opening night celebration features performances by local artists Said Shaiye, Molly Joyce, Alison Bergblom Johnson and Houa Moua. Opening night Friday at 5:30 p.m. Virtual streaming available. Ends Nov. 3. (10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thu. & Fri., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat. & Sun, Mill City Museum, Commons Area, 704 S. 2nd St., Mpls., free, 612-341-7555 or mnhs.org/millcity)

A.E.

FAMILY

Lumberjack Days

The Stillwater community festival that pays homage to the logging industry in the historic city celebrates its 90th year. Leaning into the theme, there's a lumberjack camp, Paul Bunyan makes daily appearances and skilled professionals saw through logs in a lumberjack show. Creative home carpenters will navigate homemade vehicles during the Down Hill Derby. There's also live music on a floating barge, a parade, a medallion hunt and BMX stunt show. (5 p.m. Thu., 2 p.m. Fri., 7:30 a.m. Sat., 11 a.m. Sun, lumberjackdays.com)

MELISSA WALKER