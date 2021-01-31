It all looked pretty familiar.

Sunday at Williams Arena the Gophers women's basketball team was in the game with Iowa at halftime, out of answers after three quarters.

The reason: A 28-8 third quarter by Iowa, which turned a six-point game at halftime into a rout for Iowa (10-4, 6-4 Big Ten), which completed the season sweep against the Gophers (5-8, 4-7).

In early January in Iowa City, the Gophers led by 16 in the first half and by 10 at halftime before Iowa used a 32-16 third quarter to pull away.

This time the difference was more stark as the Gophers' three-game winning streak came to an end. A 12-4 run had brought the Gophers within six at halftime. They were, briefly, within four in the third quarter. But Minnesota was outscored 25-4 over the final 9:20 of the third quarter, shooting 2-for-10 in that stretch with seven turnovers Iowa turned into 11 points.

"I feel we reverted back to the way we used to play,'' said Jasmine Powell, who played 34 minutes despite turning an ankle in practice Saturday. She scored 12 points with five rebounds and five assists. Difficult third quarters were a part of the Gophers' slow start to conference play. "And I feel we were not responding well. They were going to run and we didn't have our [energy].''

BOXSCORE: Iowa 94, Gophers 68

Maggie Czinano was, again, amazingly efficient for Iowa in the post, scoring 23 points on 11-for-14 shooting against a Gophers team that, for the most part, did not try to front her. Caitlin Clark scored 22 points with 11 assists; Iowa's offense was so in sync that the Hawkeyes had assists on 28 of their 36 field goals. The Hawkeyes — who had seven players score in the third quarter — scored 48 points in the paint.

Minnesota's best chance was to keep Iowa in a half-court game. But the turnovers and missed shots allowed Iowa to get moving in transition. The result: a 25-12 edge on the break. Iowa shot 58.1%. On the other end, with a triangle-and-two designed to pressure Powell and Sara Scalia, the Gophers shot under 40%. Iowa led by as many as 34 early in the fourth quarter.

"A tough second half at times,'' Gophers coach Lindsay Whalen said. "We had the momentum. But give Iowa credit. We'll watch it, learn. We'll get better.''

Scalia finished with 16 points, but took 16 shots. She was 2-for-9 from long range. Center Klarke Sconiers had a career-high 11 rebounds to go with five points.

"Our shots weren't falling, and I think we had a little bit of a letdown,'' said Kadi Sissoko, who scored nine points with six rebounds. "I think it was the way they were playing, sharing the ball and communicating. And, obviously, Czinano hurt us a lot in the paint.''

The Gophers played a second game without Gadiva Hubbard. But the Gophers don't play again for a week, which will give them time to heal. And practice.

"We'll continue to work,'' Whalen said. "Like we always do.''