DES MOINES, Iowa — The third-party presidential movement No Labels decided Friday to field a presidential candidate in the 2024 election after months of weighing the launch of a so-called ''unity ticket'' and discussions with several prospects.

Delegates voted in favor of moving forward during an online convention of 800 of them from every state, said Mike Rawlings, a former Dallas mayor who is affiliated with No Labels.

No Labels was not expected to name its presidential and vice presidential nominees Friday. Instead, strategists were expecting to debut a formal process late next week for potential candidates who would be selected in the coming weeks.

The decision to move forward comes as a number of would-be candidates have already turned down the idea of running, including former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, who suspended her campaign for the Republican presidential nomination after former President Donald Trump won big across Tuesday's GOP primary map.