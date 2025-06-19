Think you know 'Jaws'? Test your knowledge with this trivia ahead of the movie's 50th anniversary

Friday marks the 50th anniversary of ''Jaws.'' It remains one of the most beloved and rewatched movies of all time. But how good is your knowledge of the some of lore surrounding Steven Spielberg's 1975 masterpiece?
Read on and see how much you know about ''Jaws.''
What was the nickname given to the shark?
Spielberg named his mechanical shark ''Bruce,'' after his attorney, Bruce Ramer.
Where did the title come from?
When author Peter Benchley's 1974 book was going to print, he needed to choose a title. He has juggled various titles — ''Leviathan Rising,'' ''Silent Fall'' — before, at the last minute, choosing ''Jaws.'' What did it mean? Benchley, himself, wasn't sure, he told his editor, but it was short.
What's the origin of the iconic movie poster?
The image of the rising shark came from the cover of the novel's paperback edition, illustrated by Roger Kastel. For his painting, Kastel went to the American Museum of Natural History to photograph a great white shark from a diorama that was laying on an easel.