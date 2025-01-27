Review: Think dating horror stories are new? Come meet ‘Sweet Charity’ at Bloomington’s Artistry

Magalee has refreshed some of Fosse’s iconic dances, including “The Rich Man Frug,” which Beyonce nodded to in her “Get Me Bodied” music video. If you have seen Fosse’s original or things closer to it, like Ann Reinking’s “Fosse,” you might think the Artistry production feels like a knockoff. But Magalee brings verve to the numbers and dancer Aliya Grace stands out for her punch and slaying power in “Frug.”