Things to know about the retrial of Karen Read in the killing of her police officer boyfriend

DEDHAM, Mass. — The jury is set to return for its third full day of testimony Wednesday in the second murder trial of Karen Read, who is charged with killing her Boston police officer boyfriend.
Jurors began deliberations late last week, more than a month after the trial started. Tuesday's deliberations included several questions to the judge that concerned charges and evidence.
Read, 45, is accused of striking John O'Keefe with her car outside a suburban Boston house party and leaving him to die in the snow in January 2022. She has been charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter and leaving the scene.
Read's lawyers say O'Keefe, 46, was beaten, bitten by a dog and then left outside a home in Canton in a conspiracy orchestrated by police that included planting evidence against Read.
Read's second trial followed similar contours to the first, which ended in a mistrial last year.
Jury asks judge to clarify evidence, charges
The jury asked questions of Judge Beverly Cannone, who also oversaw the first Read trial, on Tuesday. Both sides discussed the questions in open court.
The first question related to the time frame of charge of operating a motor vehicle under the influence. Prosecutors wanted Cannone to instruct the jury to consider a time of 12:45 a.m., while the defense didn't want a time specified. The defense argued during the trial that Read returned home and kept drinking, which would have influenced her blood alcohol level. Cannone said she would advise the jury that they are the finders of fact and to make their own decision based on the evidence.