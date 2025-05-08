Things to know about the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The acquittal Wednesday of three former Memphis police officers of state charges in the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols is the latest development in a case that has prompted calls for police reforms and a continuing quest for justice by his family more than two years after the 29-year-old Black man's death.
An out-of-town jury from a majority-white county took about 8 1/2 hours over two days to find Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley and Justin Smith not guilty after a nine-day trial in state court in Memphis, which is majority Black.
Nichols ran away from a chaotic traffic stop after he was yanked out of his car, pepper-sprayed and shot with a Taser in January 2023. Five Black officers caught him and punched, kicked and hit him with a police baton. They struggled to handcuff Nichols as he called out for his mother just steps from his home. Nichols died three days after the beating.
Video captured by officers' body cameras and a police pole camera showed the officers milling about, talking and laughing as Nichols struggled with his injuries.
The ex-officers were acquitted of second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression. They still face the prospect of years in prison after they were convicted of federal charges in October, even though they also were acquitted of the most serious charges there.
Two other former officers previously pleaded guilty in both state and federal court, including Emmitt Martin, whom defense attorneys blamed for most of the violence.
The state trial jury was chosen in Hamilton County, which includes Chattanooga, after Judge James Jones Jr. ordered the case be heard outside of Shelby County, which includes Memphis. Defense lawyers had argued that intense publicity made seating a fair jury difficult.
In December, the U.S. Justice Department said a 17-month investigation showed the Memphis Police Department uses excessive force and discriminates against Black people.