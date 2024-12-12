Things to know about the agreement to reform the police force in Louisville

Breonna Taylor's shooting by Louisville police and the department's use of force on street protesters in 2020 attracted the attention of the U.S. Justice Department's Civil Rights Division. An investigation opened in 2021 by Attorney General Merrick Garland took a wide look at policing practices in the Louisville department, including the treatment of the city's Black community during warrant searches, traffic stops and demonstrations over Taylor's death. The probe, which was finished in 2023, also looked at police training practices and the department's accountability system for officers.