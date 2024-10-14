Things to know about AP's report on the federal criminal cases against Donald Trump

Cannon's handling of the criminal case drew even more intense scrutiny as she permitted defense motions to pile up, causing interminable delays, and entertained Trump team arguments — including that he was entitled under the Presidential Records Act to take classified documents with him after he left the White House — that prosecutors and legal experts regarded as frivolous. All the while, she squabbled with prosecutors, who grew increasingly exasperated but did not ask for her to be taken off the case.