The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and local law enforcement officials are cautioning residents about dangerous thin ice conditions, after multiple people have fallen through and died, or required rescue, from various lakes.

Due to "widespread rain, wind and unseasonably warm weather during recent days," ice conditions have degraded, the DNR said in a news release.

That means parts of central to southern Minnesota now have open water. Farther north at Upper Red Lake in Beltrami County, between 75 and 100 anglers were stranded on an ice floe that detached from the main ice on Friday.

There have been at least three additional ice-angler rescues this season on Upper Red Lake, the DNR said.

Temperatures are forecast to drop in northern Minnesota, but ice conditions will remain poor until there's a string of cold days to form new, clear ice, the DNR said.

Two people have died so far in December after falling through the ice in Minnesota.

On Dec. 23, a man fell through the ice on Big Toad Lake in northwestern Minnesota. Deputies and emergency workers found the man with his ATV overturned in 4 to 5 feet of water. He was taken to an ambulance, where he was declared dead.

Then on Dec. 28, a man died after a commercial transport vehicle, commonly known as a "bomber," crashed through the ice on Lake of the Woods in the Northwest Angle, killing the passenger. He was identified Friday as John F. Frey, 78, of Prairie du Sac, Wis.

Beltrami County Sheriff Jason Riggs, whose jurisdiction includes Upper Red Lake, said this year's weather has led to abnormally thin ice, and that it's important to check the weather before going on ice.

"This year isn't 'most years,' and the ice is changing constantly," Riggs said in a news release. "It's absolutely vital that anyone who heads out checks the thickness frequently, pays close attention to the weather, and has a plan in case the worst happens and they wind up in the water."

Other advice the DNR offered included:

Always wear a life jacket or float coat on the ice, except when in a vehicle.

Carry ice picks, rope, an ice chisel and tape measure.

Check ice thickness at regular intervals.

Bring a cell phone or personal locator beacon.

Don't go out alone.

Parents and guardians should talk with their children about staying away from the ice unless there's adult supervision.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office released its own video of safety tips, and posted those on Facebook this week.