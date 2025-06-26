Thimerosal: What to know about the preservative from a bygone flu-shot debate

The Trump administration's vaccine advisers are bringing up an old flu-shot debate: whether it's time to wipe out the last small fraction of those vaccines that contain a controversial preservative called thimerosal.
It's a question seemingly laid to rest years ago, as studies showed no evidence that the preservative causes any health problems.
''This is really a nonissue,'' said Dr. Sean O'Leary of the American Academy of Pediatrics.
Here are some things to know about the substance.
What is thimerosal?
Thimerosal is a preservative used in certain vaccines since the 1930s, as well as in some other medical products.
It was mostly used in multi-dose vials of vaccine, to prevent bacterial contamination as the vessel was repeatedly punctured to withdraw a dose.
Why is thimerosal controversial?