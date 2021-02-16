A thief stole car left running with the owner's dog inside from an Eden Prairie gas station in the midst of bone-chilling weather, authorities said Tuesday.
The car and the canine were stolen about 7 p.m. Monday from the Holiday station in the 8000 block of Flying Cloud Drive in the heart of the suburb's retail district, police said.
Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a tan 2002 Toyota Camry with Minnesota license plate 593UND.
Inside the vehicle was "Bevis," a Weimaraner sporting blue and red bandannas at the time.
"If you see the vehicle or dog, please call 911 immediately," a statement from police read.
Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Biden heads to Wisconsin to rally support for virus relief
Leaving Donald Trump and his impeachment in the rearview mirror, Joe Biden is embarking on his first official trip as president to refocus Congress on coronavirus relief and to cement public support for his $1.9 trillion aid package.
Duluth
Delays could derail Iron Range cold case cracked with genealogy databases
Evidence requested from DNA company has not been turned over to defense attorneys yet.
Local
Thief swipes unattended car with engine running, dog inside from Eden Prairie gas station
The theft occurred in the midst of Minnesota's subzero string of days.
Local
Minnesota lawmakers introduce board to regulate drug prices
Minnesota Democratic lawmakers want to create an independent board to regulate excessive prescription drug prices following a bipartisan effort last year to make insulin more affordable.
Local
Authorities confirm 2 deaths in Rock County plane crash
Authorities say two people died Tuesday morning when a small plane crashed shortly after takeoff from the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport in Janesville.