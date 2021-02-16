A thief stole car left running with the owner's dog inside from an Eden Prairie gas station in the midst of bone-chilling weather, authorities said Tuesday.

The car and the canine were stolen about 7 p.m. Monday from the Holiday station in the 8000 block of Flying Cloud Drive in the heart of the suburb's retail district, police said.

Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a tan 2002 Toyota Camry with Minnesota license plate 593UND.

Inside the vehicle was "Bevis," a Weimaraner sporting blue and red bandannas at the time.

"If you see the vehicle or dog, please call 911 immediately," a statement from police read.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482