Gophers women's basketball assistant coach Carly Thibault-DuDonis has been promoted to associate head coach by head coach Lindsay Whalen.

"It was something we had discussed a little bit when she first came from Mississippi State," Whalen said of Thibault-DuDonis. "Going into year three, with where we're going as a program, I felt it was the right time for the program to take that step, and for Carly to take that next step as well."

The two go back to the beginning of Whalen's WNBA career, which started with the Connecticut Sun — then coached by Thibault-DuDonis' father, Mike Thibault.

Thibault-DuDonis came to the Gophers from Mississippi State, where she spent two seasons — both ending in the NCAA Final Four — as an assistant and recruiter. With the Gophers she is in charge of coordinating recruiting and working with the team's guards.

"She's a tireless worker," Whalen said. "She's always coming up with new and different ways to help the team and the staff. I felt it was deserved."

As an assistant, Thibault-DuDonis worked with Kenisha Bell during her strong senior year. This past season she worked with freshman guards Jasmine Powell and Sara Scalia, who both were named to Big Ten Conference all-freshman teams.