They’re going to Disney World

Plans to resume playing games in the NBA and MLS amid the coronavirus pandemic have both sports packing up their leagues in the coming weeks and heading to the spacious Disney properties in Orlando. No fans will be allowed to attend.

MLS

Who: All 26 teams

What: World Cup-style tournament in July, with teams sequestered at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports Complex for four to five weeks. Teams would each play three group games followed by a knockout round.

Why now: Players ratified a new labor agreement with the league Wednesday that allows the season to resume after it was put on hold after two games.

NBA

Who: 22 of the NBA’s 30 teams

What: Eight regular-season games for each of the 22 teams invited, followed by the playoffs. The season for the eight teams not in playoff contention, including the Wolves, likely ended in March.

Why now: Several return-to-play formats have been floated, with an emphasis on fair competition and safety. This one will be voted on Thursday and is expected to be approved.