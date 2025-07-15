They pulled off huge March Madness upsets. Now they're opting out of revenue sharing

Saint Peter's, Fairleigh Dickinson and Maryland-Baltimore County — three schools that have taken March Madness by storm at various points in the past decade — have declined to opt in to college sports' new revenue sharing model.
The newly formed College Sports Commission, which oversees revenue sharing following the House settlement, posted a list of schools that have opted into revenue sharing. All members of the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and Southeastern Conference are participating, and other Division I schools had to opt in or out by June 30.
Saint Peter's, which reached the men's Elite Eight as a No. 15 seed in 2022, did not opt in. Iona and Manhattan, who play with Saint Peter's in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, didn't either.
UMBC and Fairleigh Dickinson, the only two teams to pull off a 16-over-1 upset in the men's basketball tournament, opted out as well. Fairleigh Dickinson is part of the Northeast Conference, which had just one school — Long Island University — opt in.
''It's expensive to opt in,'' Idaho athletic director Terry Gawlik told the Lewiston Tribune. ''We don't have that kind of money to pay for that."
Idaho is one of several Big Sky schools opting out.
In addition to the costs of sharing revenue directly with athletes, Title IX concerns and scholarship limitations are among the reasons a school might opt out.
''Revenue sharing and scholarship limits are really one piece, but the big thing for us is the roster limitation,'' Central Arkansas athletic director Matt Whiting told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette while explaining his school's decision to opt out.