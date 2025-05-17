They once lived the 'gangster life.' Now they tackle food insecurity in Kenya's slums

MATHARE, Kenya — Joseph Kariaga and his friends once lived the ''gangster life'' in Nairobi's Mathare slum, snatching phones, mugging people and battling police. But when Kariaga's brother was shot dead by police, the young men took stock.
''We said, 'We cannot live like this. We are going to lose our lives.' Many of our friends had died,'' said Kariaga, now 27. ''I reflected on my life. I had to change.''
Now the men are farmers with a social mission. Nearly a dozen of them founded Vision Bearerz in 2017 to steer youth away from crime and address food insecurity in one of Kenya's poorest communities.
Despite challenges, Vision Bearerz makes a modest but meaningful community impact, including feeding over 150 children at lunches each week. Some residents praise the group and call the men role models.
Amid cuts to foreign funding by the United States and others, experts say local organizations like this may be the future of aid.
Vision Bearerz works on an urban farm tucked away in the muddy streets and corrugated-metal homes that make up Mathare, one of Africa's most populous slums. Estimates say about a half-million people live in this neighborhood of less than two square kilometers.
Some 2 million people, or 60% of Nairobi's population, live in informal settlements, according to CFK Africa, a non-governmental organization that runs health and poverty reduction programs in such neighborhoods and is familiar with Vision Bearerz' work.
Lack of infrastructure is a key challenge in these communities, which are growing amid sub-Saharan Africa's rapid urbanization and booming youth population, said Jeffrey Okoro, the group's executive director.