They came for the canonization of a millennial saint. They stayed for Pope Francis' funeral

VATICAN CITY — Thousands of young people from around the world had come to Rome expecting to rejoice this weekend in the canonization of the first millennial saint during the Vatican's Holy Year. They ended up bidding farewell to Pope Francis instead, with their exuberance giving an uplifting tone to Saturday's otherwise somber funeral.
''He always said you have to be joyful about life, you have to live life in a similar way,'' said Marco Falchi, who traveled from his home near Perugia with his wife and 11-year-old son. He and his wife credit Francis with reviving their spirituality, and they named their son, Francesco, after him.
The family is also devoted to the cause of sainthood for Carlo Acutis, a young Italian who died in 2006 from leukemia and inspired faith in many young Catholics. They planned their trip to Rome around that.
The canonization of Acutis had been scheduled for Sunday during the first-ever Jubilee of Adolescents, dedicated to teens. It was suspended after Francis' death.
Falchi was struck by the lack of deep mourning at the funeral for the pope. ''Especially since this was the jubilee for adolescents, he certainly didn't want a day of mourning but he wanted a day of joy,'' he said.
There was a clear blue sky over St. Peter's Square. Some people camped out the night before to get a good spot. Many stood respectfully, their hands folded, as they followed the Mass on large screens. Radio broadcasts in multiple languages added to the hum of humanity. They applauded when Francis' simple wooden coffin was moved outdoors.
Tens of thousands of Catholic faithful had planned their trips before the pope's death on Monday at age 88 following a long hospitalization.
''I bought my ticket for Carlo,'' said Reyes Arribas, a 23-year-old from Valencia, Spain. ''And then suddenly Pope Francis died, so I came to the funeral.''