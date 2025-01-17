Eagan and Apple Valley, two South Suburban Conference programs, have made significant moves in the Minnesota Top 25.
Minnesota Top 25, the Star Tribune’s statewide, class-crossing ranking of boys basketball teams
Reporter Ron Haggstrom doesn’t foresee much change in the top 10 of the rankings as teams approach the second half of the 2024-25 season.
Eagan climbed from No. 24 to 13 while previously unranked Apple Valley moved to No. 14. Eagan gave Apple Valley its first loss of the season two weeks ago, 80-77.
Eagan is led by two juniors: Alex Schroepfer, who is averaging 15.2 points per game, and Michael McKenzie, who is averaging 14.6. Four of the Wildcats’ victories this season are by three points or less.
Apple Valley is also led by juniors. Camare Young is averaging 19.9 points per game and Trey Parker 19.7. Senior Justin Cowan is adding 17.1 points per game for the Eagles, who are holding opponents to under 60 points per game.
Meanwhile, the top 10 teams in the rankings appear to be entrenched in their positions, including three unbeaten teams — Cretin-Derham Hall, Hopkins and Benilde-St. Margaret’s.
Records as of Jan. 15. All schools are Class 4A unless otherwise noted.
1. Cretin-Derham Hall (12-0). Previous week: No. 1
2. Hopkins (13-0). Previous week: No. 2
3. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (Class 3A, 9-0). Previous week: No. 3
4. Orono (Class 3A, 7-3). Previous week: No. 4
5. Wayzata (12-2). Previous week: No. 5
6. Mankato East (Class 3A, 11-1). Previous week: No. 6
7. Alexandria (Class 3A, 7-3). Previous week: No. 7
8. DeLaSalle (Class 3A, 11-1). Previous week: No. 8
9. Tartan (12-0). Previous week: No. 9
10. Totino-Grace (Class 3A, 10-4). Previous week: No. 10
11. Albany (Class 2A, 12-0). Previous week: No. 11
12. Waseca (Class 2A, 15-0). Previous week: 16
13. Eagan (10-2). Previous week: 24
14. Apple Valley (9-1). Previous week: NR
15. Prior Lake (11-3). Previous week: 15
16. Moorhead (10-3). Previous week: NR
17. Byron (Class 3A, 10-2). Previous week: No. 19
18. Anoka (11-2). Previous week: No. 18
19. Stewartville (Class 3A, 11-2). Previous week: No. 21
20. Caledonia (Class 2A, 11-2). Previous week: No. 12
21. Sauk Rapids-Rice (10-3). Previous week: No. 14
22. Cherry (Class 1A, 16-0). Previous week: No. 22
23. Champlin Park (9-3). Previous week: No. 8
24. Lakeville North (9-5). Previous week: NR
25 Richfield (Class 3A) (9-4). Previous week: No. 25
