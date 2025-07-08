These Texas twins shared made-up games and story time. They died together at Camp Mystic

Hanna and Rebecca Lawrence were happy children who shared the kind of bond twins do, but the 8-year-old girls from Dallas were also different from each other.
Hanna was the one with endless energy who wanted to be a chef and open a restaurant to feed the needy for free. Rebecca had an infectious laugh, but also ''a killer eye-roll,'' her parents said. One day, she wanted to become a teacher.
Neither will ever get a chance to fulfill those dreams. The twins, who had just finished second grade, died along with 25 other campers and counselors at Camp Mystic in horrific flooding in the Texas Hill Country that killed dozens more on July 4. The girls left behind a devastated big sister along with their parents.
''Hanna and Rebecca brought so much joy to us, to their big sister Harper, and to so many others,'' John and Lacy Lawrence said in a statement. ''We will find ways to keep that joy, and to continue to spread it for them.''
They added: ''But we are devastated that the bond we shared with them, and that they shared with each other, is now frozen in time. ''
More than 100 people died in the flooding across central Texas, including the 27 from Camp Mystic. Flood waters roared over the hard-packed earth after an early morning storm caused the Guadalupe River to rise 26 feet (8 meters) in just 45 minutes.
Most of the deaths reported are in Kerr County, where Camp Mystic and other youth camps dotted the landscape. A massive search for those still missing has been ongoing, but four days have passed since anyone was found alive in Kerr County, officials said Tuesday.
''It has been an unimaginable time for all of us,'' said David Lawrence, Hanna and Rebecca's grandfather and the former publisher of the Miami Herald. The girls gave their family, including their sister, joy, he said in a statement.