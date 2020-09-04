More than three months before any coronavirus vaccine would enter large clinical trials, the mayor of a picturesque island town in the Pacific Northwest invited a microbiologist friend to vaccinate him.

“Should I pop up and get your vaccine started?????” wrote Johnny Stine, who runs North Coast Biologics, a Seattle biotech company, wrote on the mayor’s Facebook page. “Don’t worry — I’m immune — I have boosted myself five times with my vaccine.”

“Sounds good,” Farhad Ghatan, the mayor of Friday Harbor, wrote.

When several residents interjected skepticism in the exchange, Stine lobbed back vulgar insults. (The geekiest and least R-rated: “I hope your lung epithelial cells over express ACE2 so you die more expeditiously from nCoV19.”)

In June, the Washington attorney general filed a lawsuit against Stine for administering his unproven vaccine to about 30 people, charging each $400.

Stine was far from the only scientist creating experimental coronavirus vaccines for themselves, family, friends and other interested parties. Dozens of scientists around the world have done it, with wildly varying methods, affiliations and claims.

Genome scientist Preston Estep prepared and gave himself the eighth iteration of a peptide vaccine that he and his collaborators have formulated.

The most impressively credentialed effort is the Rapid Deployment Vaccine Collaborative, or RaDVaC, which boasts Harvard geneticist George Church among its 23 listed collaborators. (The research, however, is not happening at Harvard.)

But critics say these scientists aren’t likely to learn anything useful because their vaccines are not being put to the true test of randomized and placebo-controlled studies. What’s more, taking these vaccines could cause harm.

“Take it yourself, and there is not much anyone can or should do,” said Jeffrey Kahn, director of the Johns Hopkins Berman Institute of Bioethics. But once a person starts encouraging others to try an unproven vaccine, “you’re headed right back to the days of patent medicine and quackery.”

The RaDVac vaccine effort is different from Stine’s project in two important ways. No one involved plans to charge for the vaccine. And RaDVaC has a 59-page scientific document to explain how it works and to guide others who might want to mix up the formulation on their own.

But the impetus is similar. In March, as Preston Estep, a genome scientist, e-mailed chemists, biologists, professors and doctors he knew to see whether any were interested in creating their own vaccine. Soon they had devised a formula using bits of viral proteins, or peptides, ordered online.

In late April, Estep joined several collaborators in a lab as they stirred the concoction and sprayed it in their nostrils.

Estep gave the vaccine to his 23-year-old son, and other collaborators also shared it with their family members. So far, no one has reported anything worse than a stuffy nose and a mild headache, Estep said. He has also refined the recipe as new coronavirus research has emerged. So far, he has sprayed eight versions into his nose.

A traditional drug development workflow begins with animal studies. For RaDVaC, Estep said, “we are the animals.”

But without rigorous clinical trials, said Avery August, an immunologist at Cornell University, there’s no reliable way to know if it is safe or effective.