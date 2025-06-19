These are 5 things the UN does that you may not have known

UNITED NATIONS — The United Nations' vast system has tackled everything from delivering life-saving humanitarian aid to providing crucial peacekeeping operations in conflict zones since it was established in the wake of World War II.
As the international body closes in on 80 years, questions about its relevancy and efficiency have sharpened from supporters and critics alike. Recent U.S. cuts to foreign assistance and the reevaluation of humanitarian contributions by other countries have forced a reckoning for the U.N.
The organization has long sought to highlight its unique role as the meeting place of global leaders, with an ambitious mandate to prevent another world war.
Staffers, however, say the U.N. does more than respond to civilians' needs in war zones and debate resolutions in the Security Council.
''The things that are not on the radar of anyone, that nobody sees every day, that's what we do everywhere, in more than 150 countries,'' said Diene Keita, executive director for programs at the U.N.'s population agency.
Here are five things the U.N. does that you may not have known:
Providing training to women and girls who have faced gender-based violence
U.N. agencies facilitate programs worldwide focused on women, tied to education, financial literacy, employment opportunities and more. Among the most sensitive services provided are those for victims of gender-based violence.