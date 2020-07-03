Planning to escape to the great outdoors for a socially distant summer? There are a few apps you may want to download before you go. They’ll help you get off the beaten path, satisfy cravings for takeaway food and keep you up to date on the latest travel and health information.

Discover the great outdoors: Wondering what lies just around the bend? Roadtrippers uses your location to show you beaches, parks, lakes, nature preserves, farms, botanical gardens, public art, monuments, vacation photo ops, and camping and RV spots, to name but a few. You can search for attractions near you, or along a route you set, then navigate there with driving directions. You can filter for the types of places you want to see, outdoor activities and destinations. Tap an attraction for more information and select “add to trip” to include in your itinerary, which you can save and export to a PDF. The app also has inspirational travel guides, like “Classic USA Road Trips.”

Make pit stops: Need to fill the tank? Craving pizza? Want to stretch your legs somewhere scenic? For years, the Iexit Interstate Exit Guide app has helped travelers see what’s coming up at major exits, be it food, coffee, lodging, attractions or gas (nowadays, prices are included so you can pick the cheapest station). Allow the app to access your location, or search by state and highway. On the Allset app you’ll find restaurants and coffee shops with banners that say “no-contact pickup” (meaning that they have a dedicated contactless pickup area inside) and “curbside pickup” (your order will be brought to your car).

Pick a hike: With more than 100,000 trails for hiking, running and biking, AllTrails makes it a breeze for travelers to discover nearby trails and sort them by length, difficulty, elevation, attractions, dog-friendliness and trail traffic. There are photos and reviews from fellow app users and helpful information like weather, UV indexes, and sunrise and sunset times.

Stay safe: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention mobile app has broad information about COVID-19, as well as a link to a “Travel in the U.S.” Citymapper has updated times, maps and advisories, including those about COVID-19, for transportation in major cities. For instance, in New York, a recent alert pointed out that face masks are required, that the state was advising people to use public transportation only when essential and that there were reduced services (details about subway lines, trains, buses and ferries are included).