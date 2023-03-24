Meet artists TiAnna DeGarmo, Justin Hossle and Doug Nimmer. They have different backgrounds but a common mission: to create thoughtful, one-of-a-kind pieces.

TiAnna DeGarmo of Furniture by DeGarmo works in her home shop in Lanesboro.

Clean lines

Designer: TiAnna DeGarmo, Furniture by DeGarmo, Lanesboro

The back story: DeGarmo is both an artist and an advocate in the local woodworking scene. Her father encouraged her early on to pursue woodworking and architecture, and she eventually completed an apprenticeship for architectural millwork. She later quit the trades to pursue a more personalized career in furniture and interior decor.

The inspiration: DeGarmo takes cues from Asian and Scandinavian styles, focusing on the natural colors and characteristics of the materials she uses. DeGarmo is also the community curator for the Art of Fine Furniture exhibit and a co-founder of Art of the Grain, both of which highlight and support Minnesota furniture makers.

More info: furniturebydegarmo.com; 651-246-9094

Justin Hossle of Hossle Woodworks in Minneapolis makes midcentury-inspired pieces, including a line he calls EOS, inspired by the Greek goddess of dawn.

Midcentury modern

Designer: Justin Hossle, Hossle Woodworks, Minneapolis

The back story: Hossle turned a new-homeowner DIY kick into a career change. Formerly a stage manager at the Guthrie Theater, Hossle started dabbling with tools and home improvement projects after buying a house in 2011, teaching himself via YouTube videos.

The inspiration: One of those videos taught him how to make a midcentury modern-style coffee table and ignited a new passion. Favors and gifts for friends snowballed into a homegrown woodworking business focusing on furniture in the vein of George Nelson and Charles and Ray Eames. Find his work in his showroom and galleries around the Twin Cities, as well as at Seasons Gallery in April in Hudson, Wis.

More info: hosslewoodworks.com; 612-300-1950

Doug Nimmo, a retired music professor, has used the Golden Mean in designs for his North Light Art Furniture.

Art and form

Designer: Douglas Nimmo, North Light Art Furniture, Plymouth

The back story: A Duluth native, Nimmo taught music for 40 years before transitioning full time to creating "art furniture," functional pieces imbued with artistic expression and intent. Nimmo sees himself as a "maker" more than an artist in any specific genre. He finds joy and fulfillment in any act of creation, whether that's music, dance, woodwork or other art forms.

The inspiration: Artists ranging from Leonardo da Vinci to Leonard Bernstein spark his creativity. Nimmo brings a lifelong passion and deep thoughtfulness to his work — qualities that have attracted patrons from across the United States and Europe. Nimmo has recently begun creating sculptures in addition to art furniture, and takes commissions for custom work.

More info: northlightartfurniture.com; 507-382-2129