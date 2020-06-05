Most Twin Cities farmers markets were closed last weekend. That’s not the case this weekend, and many more are marking their 2020 season openings during the next week. Expect to encounter procedural changes as farmers markets adapt to social distancing guidelines.
Minneapolis
4901 Chowen Av. S., Mpls.
Saturday, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
4310 Nicollet Av. S., Mpls.
Sunday, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Temporary location: 3334 20th Av. S. (Corcoran Park), Mpls.
Saturday, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
(“Our hope is that we’ll be back at Moon Palace Books [3032 Minnehaha Av. S., Mpls.] by Tuesday,” said Keeya Allen, community program director for the Corcoran Neighborhood Organization. The Tuesday market convenes from 3 to 7 p.m.)
750 S. 2nd St., Mpls. Find preorder information here.
Saturday, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
312 E. Lyndale Av. N., Mpls. Find preorder information here.
Daily, 6 a.m.-1 p.m.
629 2nd St. NE. (St. Boniface Church), Mpls.
Saturday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
St. Paul
290 E. 5th St., St. Paul. Find preorder information here.
Saturday, 7 a.m.-1 p.m., Sun. 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
1093 Summit Av. (St. Thomas More Church), St. Paul
Friday, 1:15-5 p.m.
Suburban
13655 Round Lake Blvd., Andover
Tuesday, 2-6 p.m.
7100 147th St. W., Apple Valley
Saturday, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
1800 W. Old Shakopee Road (Bloomington Civic Plaza), Bloomington. Note: market opens June 13.
Saturday, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
3333 Cliff Road E. (Mary, Mother of the Church), Burnsville, stpaulfarmersmarket.com
Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
1501 Central Pkwy., Eagan
Wednesday, 4-8 p.m.
20851 Holyoke Av., Lakeville
Wednesday, noon-5 p.m.
12951 Weaver Lake Road (Maple Grove Community Center), Maple Grove. Find preorder information here.
Thursday, 3-7 p.m.
1850 White Bear Av. (Aldrich Arena), Maplewood
Wednesday, 8 a.m.-noon
14600 Minnetonka Blvd., Minnetonka
Tuesday, 2-7 p.m.
400 10th St. NW. (New Brighton Community Center), New Brighton
Wednesday 3-7 p.m.
1584 Hadley Av. N. (Richard Walton Park), Oakdale
Wednesday, 2-6 p.m.
16228 Main Av. SE., Prior Lake
Saturday, 8 a.m.-noon
6335 Portland Av. S. (Veterans Memorial Park), Richfield. Find preorder information here.
Saturday, 7 a.m.-noon
13885 S. Robert Trail, Rosemount
Tuesdays, 1-5 p.m.
2131 Fairview Av. N., Roseville
Tuesday, 8 a.m.-noon
4800 W. 123rd St., Savage
Sunday, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
4580 Victoria St. N. (Shoreview Community Center), Shoreview
Tuesday, 3-7 p.m.
850 Lake St. N., Wayzata
Thursday, 1:30-5:30 p.m.
8595 Central Park Place, Woodbury
Sunday, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Farmers markets, by day
Monday: Minneapolis
Tuesday: Andover, Midtown, Minneapolis, Minnetonka, Rosemount, Roseville, Shoreview
Wednesday: Eagan, Lakeville, Maplewood, Minneapolis, New Brighton, Oakdale
Thursday: Burnsville, Maple Grove, Minneapolis, Wayzata
Friday: Minneapolis, St. Paul (St. Thomas More)
Saturday: Apple Valley, Bloomington (opens June 13), Fulton, Midtown, Mill City, Minneapolis, Northeast, Prior Lake, Richfield, St. Paul
Sunday: Kingfield, Minneapolis, Savage, St. Paul, Woodbury