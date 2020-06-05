Most Twin Cities farmers markets were closed last weekend. That’s not the case this weekend, and many more are marking their 2020 season openings during the next week. Expect to encounter procedural changes as farmers markets adapt to social distancing guidelines.

Minneapolis

Fulton Farmers Market

4901 Chowen Av. S., Mpls.

Saturday, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Kingfield Farmers Market

4310 Nicollet Av. S., Mpls.

Sunday, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Midtown Farmers Market

Temporary location: 3334 20th Av. S. (Corcoran Park), Mpls.

Saturday, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

(“Our hope is that we’ll be back at Moon Palace Books [3032 Minnehaha Av. S., Mpls.] by Tuesday,” said Keeya Allen, community program director for the Corcoran Neighborhood Organization. The Tuesday market convenes from 3 to 7 p.m.)

Mill City Farmers Market

750 S. 2nd St., Mpls. Find preorder information here.

Saturday, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Minneapolis Farmers Market

312 E. Lyndale Av. N., Mpls. Find preorder information here.

Daily, 6 a.m.-1 p.m.

Northeast Farmers Market

629 2nd St. NE. (St. Boniface Church), Mpls.

Saturday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

St. Paul

St. Paul Farmers Market

290 E. 5th St., St. Paul. Find preorder information here.

Saturday, 7 a.m.-1 p.m., Sun. 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

St. Paul Farmers Market

1093 Summit Av. (St. Thomas More Church), St. Paul

Friday, 1:15-5 p.m.

Suburban

Andover Farmers Market

13655 Round Lake Blvd., Andover

Tuesday, 2-6 p.m.

Apple Valley Farmers Market

7100 147th St. W., Apple Valley

Saturday, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Bloomington Farmers Market

1800 W. Old Shakopee Road (Bloomington Civic Plaza), Bloomington. Note: market opens June 13.

Saturday, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Burnsville Farmers Market

3333 Cliff Road E. (Mary, Mother of the Church), Burnsville, stpaulfarmersmarket.com

Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Eagan Market Fest

1501 Central Pkwy., Eagan

Wednesday, 4-8 p.m.

Lakeville Farmers Market

20851 Holyoke Av., Lakeville

Wednesday, noon-5 p.m.

Maple Grove Farmers Market

12951 Weaver Lake Road (Maple Grove Community Center), Maple Grove. Find preorder information here.

Thursday, 3-7 p.m.

Maplewood Farmers Market

1850 White Bear Av. (Aldrich Arena), Maplewood

Wednesday, 8 a.m.-noon

Minnetonka Farmers Market

14600 Minnetonka Blvd., Minnetonka

Tuesday, 2-7 p.m.

New Brighton Farmers Market

400 10th St. NW. (New Brighton Community Center), New Brighton

Wednesday 3-7 p.m.

Oakdale Farmers Market

1584 Hadley Av. N. (Richard Walton Park), Oakdale

Wednesday, 2-6 p.m.

Prior Lake Farmers Market

16228 Main Av. SE., Prior Lake

Saturday, 8 a.m.-noon

Richfield Farmers Market

6335 Portland Av. S. (Veterans Memorial Park), Richfield. Find preorder information here.

Saturday, 7 a.m.-noon

Rosemount Farmers Market

13885 S. Robert Trail, Rosemount

Tuesdays, 1-5 p.m.

Roseville Farmers Market

2131 Fairview Av. N., Roseville

Tuesday, 8 a.m.-noon

Savage Farmers Market

4800 W. 123rd St., Savage

Sunday, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Shoreview Farmers Market

4580 Victoria St. N. (Shoreview Community Center), Shoreview

Tuesday, 3-7 p.m.

Wayzata Farmers Market

850 Lake St. N., Wayzata

Thursday, 1:30-5:30 p.m.

Woodbury Farmers Market

8595 Central Park Place, Woodbury

Sunday, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Farmers markets, by day

Monday: Minneapolis

Tuesday: Andover, Midtown, Minneapolis, Minnetonka, Rosemount, Roseville, Shoreview

Wednesday: Eagan, Lakeville, Maplewood, Minneapolis, New Brighton, Oakdale

Thursday: Burnsville, Maple Grove, Minneapolis, Wayzata

Friday: Minneapolis, St. Paul (St. Thomas More)

Saturday: Apple Valley, Bloomington (opens June 13), Fulton, Midtown, Mill City, Minneapolis, Northeast, Prior Lake, Richfield, St. Paul

Sunday: Kingfield, Minneapolis, Savage, St. Paul, Woodbury