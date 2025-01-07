Note: SMB is a high school football program that is a cooperative comprised of Minnehaha Academy, The Blake School, St. Paul Academy and Summit School, and Hope Academy.
10 notable ex-Minnesota high school football stars that have entered the college transfer portal
Players are leaving programs like Minnesota, St. Thomas and North Dakota for playing opportunities elsewhere.
Kristin Hoskins, Alexandria
Position: Receiver. Leaving: Minnesota. Transferring to: Undecided. After two years, Hoskins didn’t establish a role in the Gophers lineup despite his athleticism and explosiveness. Some saw him as a logical candidate as a return man, but others (Koi Perich) have taken over that role.
Chase Carter, SMB (Minnehaha Academy)
Position: Defensive end. Leaving: Incarnate Word. Transferring to: Memphis. The son of former Gophers’ basketball forward Randy Carter, Chase is making his second move since committing to Michigan State in 2022. In two years at Incarnate World, he had 50 tackles, seven tackles for losses, four interceptions and three sacks. Carter had offers from Western Kentucky, Old Dominion, Texas-El Paso, Coastal Carolina, Western Michigan, and Miami (Ohio) before settling on Memphis.
Trey Feeney, Moorhead
Position: Quarterback. Leaving: North Dakota. Transferring to: Undecided. The older brother of Moorhead sophomore quarterback and All-Minnesota Football Team selection Jett Feeney, Trey spent three years, including a redshirt year, at North Dakota before announcing his desire to transfer.
Bryce Hawthorne, Osseo
Position: Defensive lineman. Leaving: South Dakota State. Transferring to: Iowa. As a redshirt freshman, recorded 22 tackles (5.5 for losses) and 4.5 sacks in 14 games for the Jackrabbits. Hawthorne is among players to leave following head coach Jimmy Rogers’ departure for Washington State. He chose Iowa over other suitors like Fresno St., San Diego St. and Miami (Ohio).
Trevon Howard, SMB (IMG Academy)
Position: Safety. Leaving: Iowa State. Transferring to: Arkansas State. Considered one of the nation’s best at the safety position during in his recruitment, he left Minnehaha Academy after his sophomore season and spent two season at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. His time at Iowa State was peppered with injuries and he never played in more than four games in a season.
Craig McDonald, SMB
Position: Defensive back. Leaving: Minnesota. Transferring to: Unannounced. After spending the last two seasons as a backup in the Gophers secondary, McDonald entered the portal in October. He previously played at Iowa State and Auburn before transferring to Minnesota and has two years of eligibility remaining.
Max Mogelson, Two Rivers
Position: Defensive lineman. Leaving: UNLV. Transferring to: Undecided. After not seeing much playing time as a freshman, Mogelson entered the portal on Dec. 19.
Mark Rogalski, St. Thomas Academy
Position: Defensive back. Leaving: Wake Forest. Transferring to: Undecided. A former linebacker and cornerback at St. Thomas Academy, Rogalski spent two seasons as a preferred walk-on at Wake Forest, where he did not receive any play time.
Mason Wilson, Stillwater
Position: Defensive line. Leaving: Minn.-Duluth. Transferring to: North Dakota State. At Stillwater, was quick off the ball and adept at stuffing the run and getting after the passer. He recently announced his commitment to recent FCS champion North Dakota State.
Maxwell Woods, Chanhassen
Position: Running back. Leaving: South Dakota State. Transferring to: Unannounced/undecided. The 2023 Metro Player of the Year and Mr. Football award winner saw plenty of action his freshman season in Brookings, with 176 yards and a rushing touchdown along with and five catches for 19 yards. Like Hawthorne, Woods put his name into the portal when head coach Jimmy Rogers’ departed for Washington State.
Transfers include Bryce Hawthorne of Osseo leaving South Dakota State for Iowa and former Minnehaha Academy star Chase Carter heading to Memphis.