If you missed last month's supermoon, you have another chance.
This month's full moon is Wednesday. At the same time, the moon's orbit will bring it closer to Earth than usual. This cosmic combo is called a supermoon.
That can make the moon appear slightly bigger and brighter, weather permitting.
One name for Wednesday's full moon is the "Buck moon" — a reference to the time of year when new antlers are growing on male deer, or bucks.
The supermoon on June 14 was the "Strawberry moon" because it's the full moon at strawberry harvest time.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
AP PHOTOS: Withering drought shows Lake Mead boat graveyard
An abandoned old power boat juts upright from the cracked mud like a giant tombstone. Its epitaph might read: Here lay the waters of Lake Mead.
Business
Stocks open lower on Wall Street, led by drops in technology
Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street as markets turn cautious ahead of earnings reports from big U.S. companies starting this week and more reports that will show how badly inflation is hitting American businesses and households. The S&P 500 fell 1.1% in the early going Monday, while drops in technology stocks helped send the Nasdaq composite down 2%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gave back 0.5%. Twitter sank 7% after Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he would abandon his deal to buy the company, while Twitter said it would sue the billionaire to enforce his commitment to the purchase.
Nation
There's another chance to catch a supermoon on Wednesday
If you missed last month's supermoon, you have another chance.
Business
Kimberly Palmer: How to afford big-ticket items for the year
When Brandy Baxter needed to replace her home's entire heating and air conditioning system several years ago, she asked contractors if they offered deals at certain times of the year. She learned that if she waited until February, the slow season for such work, she could get a lower price. Baxter, a financial coach based in Dallas, says she saved around $6,000 as a result.
Nation
Parents charged after their toddler ingested deadly fentanyl
The parents of a Green Bay toddler who died after ingesting fentanyl have been charged with child neglect resulting in death.