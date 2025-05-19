There's an American pope, and he's just like us. At least, we really, really want him to be

WASHINGTON — By the middle of last week, it became clear that something odd was happening. It was about the time that the fake video started circulating about the woman purporting to recount the ''situationship'' she'd had with Robert Prevost, the new American pope, decades ago when he was just another guy from Chicago.
We'd already seen Topps, the baseball-card company, issue a new card of Pope Leo XIV that was all over eBay. We'd heard about his affinity for the White Sox and seen a glimpse of him in the crowd at the 2005 World Series. And in the wake of online speculation over whether he favored the Chicago beef sandwich or Chicago-style hot dogs, we'd seen Portillo's, a local eatery, name a sandwich after him — ""a divinely seasoned Italian beef, baptized in gravy and finished with the holy trinity of peppers."
Then there was the Instagram video featuring two guys outlining the ways the new pontiff was a product of his upbringing: ''The pope's a Midwesterner. Bread and wine is now cheese and beer," says one. Retorts the other: ''The pope's a Midwesterner. Collection baskets now accept Kohl's cash.''
Popes: They're just like us?
Not exactly. The former Bob Prevost is hardly just another guy from Chicago. But you wouldn't know that by the burst of American fanfare surrounding the newly minted Pope Leo XIV. He has been called out for his eating proclivities (Jimmy Fallon: ''deep-dish communion wafers?''), for his sports affiliations, for his lively sibling relationships and more. Fake videos of him weighing in on basketball and Donald Trump in classic Midwestern ways are proliferating.
Why are we so focused on making sure the supreme leader of the Roman Catholic Church is also a regular guy from the Midwest? Some of it is pride, you betcha. But another answer lies in Americans' peculiar and complex relationship with fame and power that goes way back to the founding of the nation itself.
American ‘regular guy-ism' began with the nation itself
When the United States became the United States in 1776, it rejected King George III, the crown's taxes and the ornate accoutrements and sensibilities that surrounded royalty.