If you have been dreaming of retirement since you entered the workforce, you might have a certain idea of what it looks like when you are no longer working. But there's a chance you might not start retirement when you thought you would, perhaps due to circumstances beyond your control. age to stay on track.

About 40% of workers are planning to push retirement later in life due to inflation, said a recent survey by the Nationwide Retirement Institute. While life doesn't always go according to plan, would-be retirees can make the best of a bad situation by delaying retirement. So if you are on the fence, here's why you might want to consider retiring later than you originally thought.

1. For many retirees, $1 million is the magic savings number for retirement, but Americans are nowhere close to that figure, by and large. Delaying retirement gives you more time to save for your golden years and less time to live off your savings.

2. While you can claim Social Security as early as 62 years of age, the later you put it off, the more you could eventually claim. Waiting until your full retirement age or all the way until you hit 70 years of age could significantly bump up your benefits.

3. If you are happy with your job and otherwise happy with working, you don't have to stop once you hit a magic number. Not everyone enjoys their jobs, and many look forward to the day they don't have to go into the office anymore.

4. While the income is useful, a job typically provides other benefits as well. For instance, you might have an awesome employer-matched 401(k) program. If you don't qualify for Medicare yet, you may also rely on healthcare benefits. These benefits might be better than what's offered on the ACA healthcare exchanges, or at least for much less than you would pay.

5. With some 40% of respondents pushing back their retirement because of inflation, according to the recent Nationwide Retirement Institute survey, it can make sense to wait out rising prices and ensure that your finances are on a stable footing.

6. For many reasons your original retirement plan maybe didn't work out the way you thought it would. So you are making up for lost income by continuing to work.

If you have to delay retirement because of something unexpected or things didn't go according to plan, don't fret. If you are feeling stuck and don't see a way out, you might have more options than you think.