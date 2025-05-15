Theo Von riffs on drugs, disabilities and homosexuality before Trump speaks at US base in Qatar

AL-UDEID AIR BASE, Qatar — When President Donald Trump addressed U.S. and Qatari troops at a military base in Qatar on Thursday, he assured the rank and file that ''we don't care if you're politically correct.''
Anyone needing proof of that could have watched comedian Theo Von's routine just a little earlier. Wearing a black T-shirt and backward baseball cap, the podcast host regaled the uniformed troops with jokes about drugs, developmental disabilities, homosexuality and their Qatari hosts.
He talked about snorting cocaine off a baby's back but said it was ''a mixed baby'' so the white powder was visible on the baby's skin.
Von acted out various disabilities, including Down syndrome, and he insulted the U.S. Navy as ''gay.'' He also had a punchline about terrorism attacks, asking, ''Where do you think the next 9/11 should happen?''
He joked about the lack of crime in Qatar, where he said it would be impossible to identify a perpetrator because everyone is named Mohammed and dresses in the same white robes. They were like a ''Ku Klux Sandsman," Von said.
He later pointed to the Qatari troops in the audience and said ''they don't like me.''
The jokes drew laughter and some groans from the service members at the base, home to the forward headquarters of the U.S. military's Central Command.
There was no acknowledgment from Qatar about the comedy routine and its topics. U.S. and Qatari service members and a small number of journalists following Trump heard the set, which was also available to American television networks.