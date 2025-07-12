Their first love was tennis. Now Gainer and Ruffels are battling to be major winners in women's golf

EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France — Golf wasn't the first love of Cara Gainer or Gabriela Ruffels, who grew up wanting to be professional tennis players and came close to making it.
Now they're in sight of becoming an unlikely major winner in their adopted sport.
Gainer, a No. 129-ranked Englishwoman, and Ruffels, a 71st-ranked Australian, will be in the final group at the Evian Championship on Sunday after powering through the field in the third round of the fourth major of the year in women's golf.
On a glorious Saturday at Evian Resort Golf Club, Gainer shot 7-under 64 to move to 11 under for the week and was soon joined in the lead by Ruffels, who shot 66.
They've got plenty of high-quality company on the leaderboard, however.
No. 6-ranked Minjee Lee, the recent winner of the Women's PGA Championship, shot 66 and was a stroke off the co-leaders in her bid to become the first woman since Inbee Park in 2013 to capture back-to-back major titles.
No. 2-ranked Jeeno Thitikul (67), who has yet to win a major, was tied on 10 under with Lee, along with second-round leader Somi Lee (71) and Grace Kim (70).
Watching Wimbledon