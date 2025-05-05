Theater producer Jeffrey Seller, behind 'Rent' and 'Hamilton,' shines a light on his own journey

NEW YORK — Jeffrey Seller, the Broadway producer behind such landmark hits as ''Rent,'' ''Avenue Q'' and ''Hamilton,'' didn't initially write a memoir for us. He wrote it for himself.
''I really felt a personal existential need to write my story. I had to make sense of where I came from myself,'' he says in his memento-filled Times Square office. ''I started doing it as an exercise for me and I ultimately did it for theater kids of all ages everywhere.''
Seller's ''Theater Kid'' — which he wrote even before finding a publishing house — traces the rise of an unlikely theater force who was raised in a poor neighborhood far from Broadway, along the way giving readers a portrait of the Great White Way in the gritty 1970s and '80s. In it, he is brutally honest.
''I am a jealous person. I am an envious person," he says. "I'm a kind person, I'm an honest person. Sometimes I am a mean person and a stubborn person and a joyous person. And as the book shows, I was particularly in that era, often a very lonely person.''
Seller, 60. who is candid about trysts, professional snubs, mistakes and his unorthodox family, says he wasn't interested in writing a recipe book on how to make a producer.
''I was more interested in exploring, first and foremost, how a poor, gay, adopted Jewish kid from Cardboard Village in Oak Park, Michigan, gets to Broadway and produces ‘Rent' at age 31.''
Unpacking Jeffrey Seller
It is the story of an outsider who is captivated by theater as a child who acts in Purim plays, directed a musical by Andrew Lippa, becomes a booking agent in New York and then a producer. Then he tracks down his biological family.