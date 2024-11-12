Theater festival offers solace in Burkina Faso, a nation torn by violence

Bougsemtenga derives its name from ''bougtenga,'' which means ''happiness district'' in Moore, one of the local languages. True to its origins, this year its streets were transformed into a dreamy universe, resembling a crossover between a traditional village festival and ''Alice in Wonderland." More than 150 African and European artists performed and over 4,500 theater lovers were able to escape the country's grim reality, if just for a little while.