The year of the NBA playoff comeback continues. A look at how these 20-point rallies keep happening

New York down by 20 on Monday. Indiana down by 20 on Tuesday. New York down by 20 again Wednesday.
No problem.
For the first time since play-by-play began being digitally tracked across the NBA about 30 years ago, there have been three consecutive days where the winning team in a playoff game came from at least 20 points down to win.
The Knicks did it in Boston on Monday, the Pacers did it in Cleveland on Tuesday and the Knicks did it again on the Celtics' home floor Wednesday. Add in a pair of similar rallies — a 29-pointer by Oklahoma City and another 20-pointer by Indiana — in Round 1, and that pushes the total of 20-point comebacks so far this postseason to five.
That's the most of any postseason in the digital play-by-play era, which goes back to 1997.
A look at how the comebacks happened:
April 24: OKC trails by 29, wins
The big lead: Memphis 69, Oklahoma City 40, 3:07 left first half