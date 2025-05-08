The year of the NBA playoff comeback continues. A look at how these 20-point rallies keep happening

How it happened: The Knicks outscored the Celtics 38-17 in the final 14:19 of the game, as Boston — just like in Game 1 — built a big lead and then couldn't hit a shot. The Celtics were 5 for 25 from the field in that stretch, 2 for 12 from 3-point range. Boston's starters were a combined 2 for 19 down the stretch, while New York shot 15 for 28 and got 14 points from Mikal Bridges over those minutes. Jayson Tatum couldn't get a good look on the last play, and the Knicks took a 2-0 series lead.