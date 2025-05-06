The world marks the 80th anniversary of V-E Day with parades and memorials. Here's what to know

LONDON — Cities from London to Moscow will be awash with parades, flyovers and memorials this week as the world marks the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day — the day Nazi Germany surrendered to Allied forces.
The surrender didn't end World War II because the war against Japan continued in the Far East. However, it was a moment of celebration for the servicemen and women who battled Adolf Hitler's armies, as well as civilians across Europe who had been bombed, invaded and subjugated since the invasion of Poland in 1938.
When the surrender was announced, people poured into the streets of London, New York and Paris to celebrate in what the BBC described as a ''mood of thanksgiving.''
Here's a look at the events leading up to V-E Day and its significance.
When is V-E Day?
While most Western countries celebrate the anniversary on May 8, that's not an easy question to answer.
Gen. Dwight Eisenhower, supreme commander of the Allied forces in Europe, actually accepted the unconditional surrender of Nazi Germany at 2:41 a.m. local time on May 7, in a ceremony at Reims, France. Although the news had leaked out by that evening, the official announcement was delayed until the following day. The U.S., Britain and France were trying to work out differences with the Soviet Union, which felt the surrender didn't recognize the sacrifices its troops had made in securing victory.
A second surrender document was signed around midnight on May 8 in Berlin, satisfying Soviet concerns. Russia celebrates what it calls Victory Day on May 9.