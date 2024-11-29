The world gets its first glimpse inside Notre Dame Cathedral after 5 years under wraps

Five years after a catastrophic fire reduced Notre Dame Cathedral to a smoldering shell, The Associated Press entered the Gothic masterpiece for a first glimpse of its fully restored interiors during a visit with French President Emmanuel Macron that was broadcast to the public. The transformation is nothing short of breathtaking: light dances across brilliant stone, gilded accents gleam anew, and the Gothic icon's majesty is reborn. From Dec. 8, visitors will once again marvel at the cathedral's blend of history and craftsmanship.