DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip — The World Food Program says its food stocks in Gaza have run out under Israel's nearly 8-week-old blockade.
The World Food Program says its food stocks in Gaza have run out under Israel's nearly 8-week-old blockade
The World Food Program says its food stocks in Gaza have run out under Israel's nearly 8-week-old blockade.
The Associated Press
April 25, 2025 at 2:10PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
FBI Director Kash Patel says a Wisconsin judge accused of helping a man avoid immigration enforcement has been arrested
FBI Director Kash Patel says a Wisconsin judge accused of helping a man avoid immigration enforcement has been arrested.