The world according to Wednesday, your new favorite alt-country indie rock band

NEW YORK — A pit bull puppy peeing off a balcony. Mounted antlers in the kitchen on a crooked nail. Pink boiled eggs stay afloat in the brine. For its dedicated audience, the North Carolina alt-country-meets-indie rock band Wednesday is an exemplar in evocative songwriting, where whole worlds are found in short lyrical lines.
And that says nothing of what they sound like. The most exciting band in contemporary indie rock is informed by Drive-By Truckers and Pavement in equal measure, a distinctive sonic fabric of lap steel, guitar fuzz, folksy and jagged vocals.
On Sept. 19, they will release their sixth and most ambitious full-length, ''Bleeds.''
''My songwriting is just better on this album,'' Wednesday's singer and songwriter Karly Hartzman explains. ''Things are said more succinctly ... the immediacy of these songs was the main growth.''
Wednesday began as Hartzman's solo project, evidenced in 2018's sweet-sounding ''yep definitely.'' They became a full band on 2020's ''I Was Trying to Describe You to Someone,'' a dive into guitar distortions, and 2021's ''Twin Plagues,'' a further refinement of their ''creek rock'' sound. The lineup consists of Hartzman, bassist Ethan Baechtold, lap steel player Xandy Chelmis, guitarist Jake Lenderman and drummer Alan Miller. Some also tour with Lenderman's solo project, MJ Lenderman. (Hartzman and Lenderman previously dated.)
Wednesday's last album, the narrative ''Rat Saw God,'' was named one of the best albums of 2023 by The Associated Press partially for its uncanny ability to dive into the particularities and complications of Southern identity. ''Bleeds'' sharpens those tools.
On ''Bleeds,'' a band evolves
''Originally, I was going to call it ‘Carolina Girl' but my bandmates did not like that,''' Hartzman jokes.