The world according to Wednesday, your new favorite alt-country indie rock band

Lyrically, ''Bleeds'' features some of Wednesday's best work — even in the revisiting of an older song, ''Phish Pepsi,'' that hilariously references both the jam band and the most disturbing movie released in 2010 — a kind of specificity born from Hartzman's writing practices. During the COVID-19 pandemic, she and Lenderman ''wrote 20 lines of writing each day,'' a practice adopted from Silver Jews' David Berman. She's also a documentarian of memory: She takes notes of things her friends say and images that are affecting, to later collage them together in songs.