Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado wins the Nobel Peace Prize

OSLO, Norway — Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday, winning recognition as a woman ‘’who keeps the flame of democracy burning amid a growing darkness.’’
The former opposition presidential candidate was lauded for being a ‘’key, unifying figure" in the once deeply divided opposition to President Nicolás Maduro’s government, said Jørgen Watne Frydnes, chair of the Norwegian Nobel committee.
‘’In the past year, Ms. Machado has been forced to live in hiding," Watne Frydnes said. Despite serious threats against her life, she has remained in the country, a choice that has inspired millions. When authoritarians seize power, it is crucial to recognize courageous defenders of freedom who rise and resist.’’
He told the AP that the committee was able to reach Machado just before the announcement and ‘’it came as a surprise.’’
Exiled opposition candidate celebrates
Machado’s ally, Edmundo González, who lives in exile in Spain, posted a short video of himself speaking by phone with Machado.
‘’I am in shock,’’ she said, adding, ‘’I cannot believe it.’’
González celebrated Machado’s Nobel win in a post on X, calling it a ‘’very well-deserved recognition for the long fight of a woman and of a whole people for our freedom and democracy.’’