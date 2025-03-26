The White House security breach raises concerns among some military spouses and veterans

NORFOLK, Va. — When Alyssa Myatt’s husband served on an aircraft carrier last year, she and other U.S. Navy spouses had to follow strict security protocols that meant driving to the ship’s home port just to learn that its deployment was being extended.
Texting, phone calls and emails about the deployment were restricted. A Facebook group connecting families with sailors was consistently monitored by the Navy, and posts were deleted if they contained sensitive information such as a photo that could give away the ship’s location, Myatt said.
The revelation of a group chat in which Trump administration officials discussed an attack on Houthi rebels in Yemen was difficult to process for some military families, who are held to high standards when it comes to protecting information about the whereabouts and assignments of spouses and loved ones. It has also exasperated some veterans who are questioning the White House’s commitment to security safeguards.
‘‘‘Loose lips sink ships’ is a very real saying,‘’ Myatt said of the World War II-era warning. Her husband served on the USS Eisenhower in 2024 as the Navy shot down Houthi-launched missiles in the Red Sea.
Although President Donald Trump has downplayed the security breach as a ‘’glitch,‘’ Myatt found it deeply concerning because it flouted the strict rules that she and others have had to follow while potentially endangering U.S. sailors like her husband.
‘‘To see these individuals who control our military not taking it seriously sets a precedent that is very scary and could result in dangerous situations for our men and women who serve our country,‘’ Myatt said.
Veterans expected more from officials
The breach occurred March 15 when top national security officials texted plans for upcoming military strikes in Yemen to a group chat in the publicly available Signal app, which provides encrypted communications but can be hacked. The group included the editor-in-chief for The Atlantic magazine, which reported the incident in a story posted online Monday.