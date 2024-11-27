WASHINGTON — The White House says 3 Americans long held in China have now been released from custody.
The White House says 3 Americans long held in China have now been released from custody
The White House says 3 Americans long held in China have now been released from custody.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
November 27, 2024 at 2:02PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
FBI says it is investigating 'numerous bomb threats and swatting incidents' targeting Trump administration nominees
FBI says it is investigating 'numerous bomb threats and swatting incidents' targeting Trump administration nominees.