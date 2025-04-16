The White House is starting a new media policy that restricts wire services' access to the president

The Associated Press says that a new White House media policy violates a court order by giving the administration sole discretion over who gets to question President Donald Trump, and the news agency asked a federal judge on Wednesday to enforce that order.
The swift move was in response to a policy issued late Tuesday by the White House, which suffered a courtroom loss last week over The Associated Press' ability to cover Trump. The plans, the latest attempt by the new administration to control coverage of its activities, sharply curtail the access of three news agencies that serve billions of readers around the world.
The AP filed Wednesday's motion with U.S. District Judge Trevor N. McFadden, asking for relief ''given defendant's refusal to obey'' his order last week. McFadden said the White House had violated the AP's free speech by banning it from certain presidential events because Trump disagreed with the outlet's decision not to rename the Gulf of Mexico.
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt did not immediately return a message seeking comment on Wednesday. Leavitt is a defendant in the AP's lawsuit, along with White House chief of staff Susan Wiles and her deputy, Taylor Budowich.
The AP's lawsuit claimed that its First Amendment rights were violated by the White House blocking its reporters and photographers from covering Trump. McFadden ordered the administration to treat the AP as it does other news organizations.
Reframing who gets access to the president for questions
For many years, the independent White House Correspondents Association has run the pool for the limited space events, and each time it has included reporters from the wire services AP, Reuters and Bloomberg. One print reporter was also allowed, selected on a rotating basis from more than 30 news outlets.
The White House now says it will lump the three wire services with print reporters for two slots — meaning roughly three dozen reporters will rotate for two regular slots. Wire services typically report and write stories that are used by different media outlets around the world.