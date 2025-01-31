The Weeknd announced a nationwide stadium tour on Friday, the same day the R&B-pop star released his new album, “Hurry Up Tomorrow.”
The Weeknd announces stadium tour stop in Minneapolis
R&B star will perform on June 14 at U.S. Bank Stadium.
The After Hours Til Dawn 2025 Tour, featuring rapper Playboi Carti and producer Mike Dean, is scheduled to come to U.S. Bank Stadium in downtown Minneapolis on Saturday, June 14.
In 2022, The Weeknd was scheduled to perform at St. Paul’s Xcel Energy Center, but the event was canceled. The artist said at the time that he wanted to go bigger than the scheduled arena dates allowed.
The upcoming June concert will be his first time performing in the Twin Cities since 2017, when he played for 14,000 fans at the Xcel.
The Weeknd’s new album is the final chapter in his trilogy, along with After Hours in 2020 and Dawn FM in 2022.
The tour starts May 9 in Phoenix. Tickets go on sale on Feb. 7, with presale options starting on Feb. 4.
