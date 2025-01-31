Music

The Weeknd announces stadium tour stop in Minneapolis

R&B star will perform on June 14 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

By Olivia Hines

The Minnesota Star Tribune
January 31, 2025 at 8:10PM
The new stadium tour marks The Weeknd's return to Minneapolis since his performance in 2017. He was schedule to perform at the Excel Energy center in 2022, but the event was canceled. (Richard Shotwell/The Associated Press)

The Weeknd announced a nationwide stadium tour on Friday, the same day the R&B-pop star released his new album, “Hurry Up Tomorrow.”

The After Hours Til Dawn 2025 Tour, featuring rapper Playboi Carti and producer Mike Dean, is scheduled to come to U.S. Bank Stadium in downtown Minneapolis on Saturday, June 14.

In 2022, The Weeknd was scheduled to perform at St. Paul’s Xcel Energy Center, but the event was canceled. The artist said at the time that he wanted to go bigger than the scheduled arena dates allowed.

The upcoming June concert will be his first time performing in the Twin Cities since 2017, when he played for 14,000 fans at the Xcel.

The Weeknd’s new album is the final chapter in his trilogy, along with After Hours in 2020 and Dawn FM in 2022.

The tour starts May 9 in Phoenix. Tickets go on sale on Feb. 7, with presale options starting on Feb. 4.

Olivia Hines

Intern

Olivia Hines is an intern for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

