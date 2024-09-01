The Week 1 feedback on sideline-to-helmet communications: lots of praise, some frustration

''It was definitely different,'' Georgia quarterback Carson Beck said after the top-ranked Bulldogs opened with a win over Clemson. ''I liked it a lot personally. There's still some times where you look over to the sidelines and we're not going — we're going slow, we're not going fast, and you still look at the signal, confirm everything. But I definitely think it picks up the pace of the game and allows us to play faster on offense, play to play.''