The War on Drugs announces a live album ahead of its tour with The National

GRANDUCIEL: I think we used maybe like 50 shows total. There are a few songs where it's four shows spliced together, and part of that too is just having fun with the process. You know, you go into it remembering specific nights, like there are a few songs from a show in Bentonville, Arkansas, which is a town we had never been to in 20 years of being a band. And we kind of rolled into this town and it was this really beautiful little young artist student community. It was incredible. We had an amazing day and the show at night was outdoors, and it was just one of those memorable nights.