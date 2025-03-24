Seeing is believing in the War and Treaty, the acclaimed Americana duo

At concerts, some bands set aside audience sections for “tapers” who want to record the audio with sophisticated equipment and share it with other fans. At their gigs, the War and Treaty, an award-winning Americana duo, have an area for fans to make live video recordings, pro camera or not.
“They’ll be actual sections that won’t disturb the people who are there to party, to cry, to dance,” said Tanya Trotter of the War and Treaty, who kick off their 2025 tour Wednesday at the Fine Line in Minneapolis. “They just want to come and videotape the show. They can’t sell it, of course. But they can put it up on YouTube; they can share it with each other.”
Why do fans want to video the War and Treaty?
Because the War and Treaty — a husband-and-wife duo that blends R&B, gospel, blues, country and Americana — are one of today’s most dynamic, enthralling and uplifting live acts. Their records don’t do them justice.
Imagine the steamy romantic duos of Ashford & Simpson, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, and Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham (back when they got along) soaring with the voices of Al Green and Aretha Franklin. Yes, the War and Treaty are that extraordinary.
Since the Americana Award-winning duo haven’t been getting much traction on radio over the course of their four albums, the War and Treaty have opted to use television as their primary promotional tool.
Kennedy Center Honors, Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, “CBS Mornings,” “Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” various country-music award shows. Even Ozempic commercials.
“In our day and age, streaming is a thing that hasn’t overthrown the power of radio in each genre,” Michael said. “What makes us more of a global attraction is that we’re on television shows that don’t cater to a certain base. So I feel it’s very important. So we’ll take every doggone TV appearance we can just to stay in your face.”