The Vikings remained undefeated by offsetting some offensive struggles with more fierce defense

''Especially got to give it up for our defense, Flo and those guys. We needed them today. It was not good enough to our standard on offense, and moments like this are where we lean into a lot of things that our organization is built off of: adversity, dealing with adversity together, no flinch, all three sides figuring out a way to come together and win a football game,'' coach Kevin O'Connell said. ''What I told our team is there's going to be days like this, and when there's days like this, good football teams find a way to pick each other up against a future Hall of Fame quarterback in tough circumstances.''