The Vikings are showing their worth at 10-2 by winning the games that don't go smoothly

Cornerback Stephon Gilmore suffered a low-grade strain of his left hamstring in the second quarter and was sidelined for the rest of the game, but O'Connell said he's optimistic the 13-year veteran won't miss much time and wasn't ready to even rule him out this week. Tight end Josh Oliver (ankle) missed his second straight game, but O'Connell sounded optimistic about getting him back this week. Long snapper Andrew DePaola (hand) and kicker Will Reichard (quadriceps) are both now eligible to return from injured reserve, and their 21-day practice windows will open this week in advance of their pending return.