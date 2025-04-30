The versatile actor T.R. Knight gets eerie on Broadway with the 'Stranger Things' play

NEW YORK — One of the toughest things about appearing on Broadway might not be the acting or the hours. It's squeezing your resume to under 100 words for your bio in Playbill. T.R. Knight tried to include all of it, initially.
''I was getting angry at myself for getting precious about what to include and what not to include,'' he says. ''I was like, 'You are being ridiculous.'''
So instead of trying to fit in a career that has spanned Shakespeare and ''Grey's Anatomy,'' a David Mamet play and '' The Flight Attendant, '' Knight changed direction.
''There once was an actor named Knight,'' his Playbill blurb now reads. ''Who knew his stage-left from stage-right/He went to do some TV/But now he's happy to be/Back in front of the glowing footlights.''
‘Stranger Things: The First Shadow'
What has lured him back on Broadway is the jaw-dropping prequel to the Netflix hit show ''Stranger Things,'' a play with levitating cats, shattered mirrors and Vegas showgirls.
Set in Hawkins, Indiana, 20 years before the events of the first season, ''Stranger Things: The First Shadow'' focuses on the creation of a monster, the villainous Vecna, played by — Louis McCartney. Knight portrays his father.
We are introduced to a shy, awkward teen Henry Creel — who later will be Vecna — as he moves to Hawkins and goes to high school. He has strange powers and worries a lot.